‘Pushing out heart’: B.C. guitarist gives back to community

It’s a way of playing guitar unlike any other. Don Alder’s percussive fingerstyle has earned him international recognition, winning several major competitions over some of the best in the world.

“All these guys around me know way more music. They’re much more virtuosic than I could ever be. Why am I winning?” asked Alder.

“It’s about something that’s coming out of here and it took me a while to realize that I was pushing out heart.”

This is a successful career inspired by one catchphrase: making music in the key of social responsibility. Alder has always used his talents to give back.

“I used to be involved with the Vancouver Adaptive Music Society. Right now I’m involved with Empower Through Music which is a great program we have in Vancouver,” said Alder.

His journey started in Williams Lake, where he met Rick Hansen on the high school basketball team, later taking a fateful fishing trip together when the two friends were thrown from the back of a pickup truck.

“The truck flipped, I was on the high side so the truck was rolling after me, Rick dropped straight down,” said Alder. “I was able to walk away from that accident and Rick of course had a broken back.”

Later joining the Man in Motion World Tour, Alder became Hansen’s equipment tech, learning a new skill that would lead to even bigger things.

“After the tour, I became a wealth of knowledge on wheelchairs which got me involved with wheelchair sports,” said Alder.

He would lend his expertise to the Canadian Paralympic teams in 1996 and 2000.

“For the entire team, but mostly focusing on the rugby team because they were the ones that needed the most help with their chairs,” said Alder.

Of all the accolades some mean more than others.

“I got the Grand Laureate award from 2013, which is specifically for making change in communities,” said Alder.

Being a positive influence is worth far more to this guitar hero.

“By hanging out with Rick and becoming part of the tour, that became part of my personality,” said Alder.

“It’s just part of my nature now to make change, and I don’t know how to do it on my own. But if someone opens the door I can definitely offer something.”