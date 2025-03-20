Menu

Canada

Saskatoon population growth sees increased collision risk

By Joshua Gwozdz Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 7:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon population growth sees increased collision risk'
Saskatoon population growth sees increased collision risk
WATCH: Year over year, the number of traffic tickets issued by the Saskatoon Police are down while fatal and non-fatal collisions are up significantly.
In 2023, Saskatoon saw four fatal collisions and over 4,200 others involving property damage or injury, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

With nine fatal collisions in 2024, a 125-per cent increase, and nearly 4,700 non-fatal collisions, police say the increased collisions are a result of Saskatoon’s growing population.

“Population of Saskatoon is increasing, I think faster than anyone would have projected,” says SPS Chief Cameron McBride. “And so, based on the raw numbers in comparison to the number of individuals in Saskatoon, we would expect them to go up.”

Saskatoon neighborhoods with the most collisions in 2024 were the Central Business District, North Industrial, University Heights Development, Wildwood, Caswell Hill and the Airport Business Area.

In response to the increase from 2023 to 2024, seven SPS Traffic Unit members have completed further training to assist with collision investigations.

But police say preventing future collisions means stopping dangerous driving whenever possible.

“Prevention really is done through enforcement and education, and we’re fully engaged in that work,” says McBride.

“Working hard to make sure that we provide a balanced approach when it comes to educating our citizens and enforcing the rules of the road.”

While there’s no silver bullet to prevent collisions, police reaffirmed enforcement of speeding and distracted driving laws will make Saskatoon roads safer in the future.

 

