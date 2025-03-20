Former Humboldt Bronco raises awareness about mental health ahead of crash anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos crash on April 6, Bronco turned mental health advocate, Tyler Smith, took to the stage at a luncheon held by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association on Thursday to talk about mental health awareness and work on reducing stigma.

“I started to realize that unfortunately people are struggling. And, you know, I started to realize that hopefully my little story can start to propel people to think about things in a little bit of a different light,” said Smith.

“We are all on a journey, and everyone’s story looks a little bit different,” said Smith.

“ I want you to acknowledge the people that were lost that day, the people that were impacted that day.”

Smith adds that people need to be more open to help and awareness is critical.

“I think the awareness around mental health is, like, probably the most important thing.”