Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Former Humboldt Bronco raises awareness about mental health ahead of crash anniversary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 6:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Humboldt Bronco raises awareness about mental health ahead of crash anniversary'
Former Humboldt Bronco raises awareness about mental health ahead of crash anniversary
Ahead of the anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos crash on April 6, Bronco turned mental health advocate, Tyler Smith, took to the stage at a luncheon held by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association on Thursday to talk about mental health awareness and work on reducing stigma.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ahead of the anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos crash on April 6, Bronco turned mental health advocate, Tyler Smith, took to the stage at a luncheon held by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association on Thursday to talk about mental health awareness and work on reducing stigma.

“I started to realize that unfortunately people are struggling. And, you know, I started to realize that hopefully my little story can start to propel people to think about things in a little bit of a different light,” said Smith.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are all on a journey, and everyone’s story looks a little bit different,” said Smith.

Trending Now

“ I want you to acknowledge the people that were lost that day, the people that were impacted that day.”

Smith adds that people need to be more open to help and awareness is critical.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the awareness around mental health is, like, probably the most important thing.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices