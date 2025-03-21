Teeth from million-year-old extinct shark species up for auction in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

An auction is underway in New Brunswick, featuring a rare collection of ancient megalodon shark teeth which have captured the attention of fossil enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Sarah Jones, a curator at Jones auction house in Saint John, said the teeth are already drawing significant bids, some exceeding the starting price. “The interest has taken off,” Jones commented. “The bidding right now has been very competitive on a few of them that are up over $1,000 now.”

The megalodon is an extinct species of ancient shark. “They were much larger than contemporary sharks, probably 40 to 60 feet long, potentially even more,” Jones explained.

Jones said the New Brunswick collector selling the fossils got the teeth from divers in North Carolina. (Jones Auction House). Jones Auction House

Their massive size is reflected in the teeth being auctioned, which range from three inches to over six inches.

The auctioned teeth come from a New Brunswick collector who has spent decades assembling one of Canada’s largest private collections of megalodon teeth. “We learned a lot from him. And his enthusiasm for this type of specimen was really infectious,” said Jones.

While these fossils are relatively common due to the shark’s habit of shedding teeth, the quality and size of these specimens make them particularly sought after.

Jones said some of the teeth in the collection are sourced directly from divers in North Carolina. “It’s pulled right out of the ocean,” she said.

A Megadalon tooth with barnacles being auctioned. (Jones Auction House). Jones Auction House

Many of the teeth up for auction show visible serrations and still have barnacles and coral attached, adding to their unique appeal. Others are polished and designed for display.

“It’s like artwork,” Jones said. “It depends on the individual collector and what they’re looking for.”

This is the first time the house is including natural specimens like these in their auctions. “We typically deal with artwork or luxury items,” Jones explained.

Bidding for the teeth is open until 6 p.m. on March 30, with the collection available for viewing both at the auction house in uptown Saint John and online.