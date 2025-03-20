China’s seafood tariff now in effect — how will this affect B.C.?

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. seafood producers are bracing for impacts as China begins a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian seafood products starting on Thursday.

The B.C. Seafood Alliance says the move could devastate the multi-million-dollar geoduck clam export industry, which is built almost exclusively on Chinese markets.

B.C.’s biggest geoduck competitor is the U.S., which is not subject to these new tariffs.

China spends an average of $300 million a year on B.C. seafood.

These tariffs come after Canada applied a surtax of 100 per cent on all Chinese-made electric vehicles and 25 per cent on steel and aluminum.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We don’t know when this is going to end, as I say people at the moment are simply tied up hoping that something will shift,” Christina Burridge, executive director of the B.C. Seafood Alliance, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the news this morning that China has executed four Canadian citizens doesn’t help the matter so I suspect we’re really looking at what happens when there is a new government.”

Burridge said the organization is hoping new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will take the opportunity of a federal election to reset the situation.