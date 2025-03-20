SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Leafs sign defenceman Prokop to one-year deal

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman John Prokop to a one-year contract, the NHL club announced Thursday.

His contract will begin in the 2025-26 season.

Prokop will join the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies for the remainder of this season on an amateur tryout.

The 23-year-old from Wausau, Wis., has posted 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 36 games with Union College this NCAA season.

Prokop, a six-foot-three, 195-pound rearguard, was named to the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team and the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team in 2023-24.

He was also named to the 2022-23 NCAA (ECAC) All-Rookie Team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

