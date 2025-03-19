Menu

Canada

B.C. grandmother missing since October found deceased

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 5:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. senior missing since October found deceased'
B.C. senior missing since October found deceased
The search for a B.C. senior who went missing in late October has come to a tragic end. Jane Whitehouse, 82, was found deceased and police say no foul play is suspected.
A B.C. grandmother who went missing last October, prompting a wide search, has been found deceased.

Langley RCMP confirmed the news on Wednesday that Jane Whitehouse, 82, was found dead along a treacherous road. They said no foul play is suspected in her death.

Whitehouse was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2024.

In November, Cpl. Zynal Sharoom with Langley RCMP told Global News that Whitehouse was last seen in Langley driving her grey Dodge Caravan.

He said on Oct. 27, Agassiz RCMP informed them that they had found the Caravan along Hicks Lake Road, a forest service road north of Harrison Hot Springs.

At the time, Melanie Sora, a friend of the family, said Whitehouse would not go up that road.

Whitehouse was described as “the epitome of what a mother and grandmother is.”

Click to play video: 'New information in search for missing Langley grandmother'
New information in search for missing Langley grandmother
