B.C. grandmother missing since October found deceased

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. grandmother who went missing last October, prompting a wide search, has been found deceased.

Langley RCMP confirmed the news on Wednesday that Jane Whitehouse, 82, was found dead along a treacherous road. They said no foul play is suspected in her death.

Whitehouse was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2024.

In November, Cpl. Zynal Sharoom with Langley RCMP told Global News that Whitehouse was last seen in Langley driving her grey Dodge Caravan.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He said on Oct. 27, Agassiz RCMP informed them that they had found the Caravan along Hicks Lake Road, a forest service road north of Harrison Hot Springs.

At the time, Melanie Sora, a friend of the family, said Whitehouse would not go up that road.

Story continues below advertisement

Whitehouse was described as “the epitome of what a mother and grandmother is.”