Mercedes SUV seen passing missing woman’s van on remote B.C. logging road

Langley RCMP have released an image of a white Mercedes SUV, whose occupant(s) could have information on a missing 82-year-old woman.

Jane Whitehouse has been missing since Oct. 25.

Cpl. Zynal Sharoom with Langley RCMP told Global News that Whitehouse was last seen in Langley driving her grey Dodge Caravan.

He said on Oct. 27, Agassiz RCMP informed them that they had found the Caravan along Hicks Lake Road, a forest service road north of Harrison Hot Springs.

On Thursday, investigators said they had obtained video surveillance footage that places the grey Dodge Caravan that Whitehouse was associated with on Hicks Lake Road on Oct. 25 at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Several seconds later, a white Mercedes SUV was seen heading in the opposite direction and passed the grey Dodge Caravan, police said.

“We are releasing the photograph of the white Mercedes SUV with the hopes of having the driver come forward and speak with our investigators,” Sharoom added.

Whitehouse is 82 years old and is described as five feet one inch tall and 140 pounds with a medium build and grey-blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information on Whitehouse’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).