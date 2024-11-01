Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Mercedes SUV seen passing missing woman’s van on remote B.C. logging road

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 1, 2024 2:00 pm
Search continues for Langley senior nearly 1 week after disappearance on logging road
The search continues for Langley senior Jane Whitehouse who went missing nearly a week ago. Her vehicle was found in a remote area, far from where she was last seen. As Kristen Robinson reports, a concerned community can only speculate on her mysterious disappearance.
Langley RCMP have released an image of a white Mercedes SUV, whose occupant(s) could have information on a missing 82-year-old woman.

Jane Whitehouse has been missing since Oct. 25.

Cpl. Zynal Sharoom with Langley RCMP told Global News that Whitehouse was last seen in Langley driving her grey Dodge Caravan.

He said on Oct. 27, Agassiz RCMP informed them that they had found the Caravan along Hicks Lake Road, a forest service road north of Harrison Hot Springs.

On Thursday, investigators said they had obtained video surveillance footage that places the grey Dodge Caravan that Whitehouse was associated with on Hicks Lake Road on Oct. 25 at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Several seconds later, a white Mercedes SUV was seen heading in the opposite direction and passed the grey Dodge Caravan, police said.

Mercedes SUV seen passing missing woman’s van on remote B.C. logging road - image View image in full screen

“We are releasing the photograph of the white Mercedes SUV with the hopes of having the driver come forward and speak with our investigators,” Sharoom added.

Whitehouse is 82 years old and is described as five feet one inch tall and 140 pounds with a medium build and grey-blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information on Whitehouse’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

Search continues near Harrison for missing Langley woman
