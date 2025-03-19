Manitoba man killed in rural single-vehicle crash: RCMP

A 44-year-old man from Fraserwood, Man., is dead after his vehicle crashed into a ditch early Wednesday morning, RCMP say.
Officers were called to Highway 8 and Road 85 North in the RM of St. Andrews around 1 a.m., where they found the crash scene. The man — who was the only occupant of the vehicle — was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Deadly year on Manitoba highways continues
