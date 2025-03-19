Menu

Manitoba man killed in rural single-vehicle crash: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 19, 2025 1:42 pm
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A 44-year-old man from Fraserwood, Man., is dead after his vehicle crashed into a ditch early Wednesday morning, RCMP say.

Officers were called to Highway 8 and Road 85 North in the RM of St. Andrews around 1 a.m., where they found the crash scene. The man — who was the only occupant of the vehicle — was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

