Manitoba man killed in rural single-vehicle crash: RCMP

A 44-year-old man from Fraserwood, Man., is dead after his vehicle crashed into a ditch early Wednesday morning, RCMP say.

Officers were called to Highway 8 and Road 85 North in the RM of St. Andrews around 1 a.m., where they found the crash scene. The man — who was the only occupant of the vehicle — was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.