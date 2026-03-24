Nominations open for Torontonians to rank the worst roads in the city

One pothole too many on your way to work?
Nominations have officially opened for people to rank Ontario’s worst roads.
The annual list, published and maintained by the Canadian Automobile Association, asks the public to submit lists of roads with the worst signage, potholes or safety features. The most serious examples are then included in the official list of “worst roads” in the province.
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Three of the top 10 worst roads in 2025 were located in Toronto, with another in Mississauga. Two of the top three were just to the west in Hamilton.
“Nominating Ontario’s Worst Roads helps shine the spotlight on where more work is needed. Your feedback helps us continue the dialogue with multiple levels of government to help pave the way for safer roads across Ontario,” CAA said in a statement announcing this year’s nominations, which have run since 2003.
The organization is taking suggestions until mid-April.
The worst roads in 2025 were:
- Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
- Barton Street East, Hamilton
- County Road 49, Prince Edward County
- Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
- Hurontario Street, Mississauga
- Leveque Road, South Frontenac
- Highway 50, Caledon (Bolton)
- Sider Road, Fort Erie
- Frederick G. Gardiner Expressway, Toronto
- Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto
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