Manitoba teen brings home skiing gold at Special Olympics Winter Games

A cross-country skier from northern Manitoba says he was “overjoyed” when he learned he had finished first at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.
Cory Beardy, 15, took a gold medal back to Manitoba after winning the one-kilometre relay in Saturday’s final. He says he hopes it’s the first of many.
“I felt amazing,” Beardy told Global Winnipeg. “I was at the podium and I couldn’t stop smiling. I was very happy that I got first place.
“I’m going to continue to do cross-country skiing and I’m going to keep practising. When I go to the World Winter Games in 2029, I’m going to do my best and try to get gold again.”
Beardy, who also finished just off the podium in the 500-metre and one-kilometre free technique competition, said the Games were the best experience he’s had as an athlete — despite the seven-and-a-half-hour flight to Italy and the nerves he had going into the events.
“When we had to get ready … when I was in the tent and it was my turn to go, I was nervous and scared,” he said.
“When it was time to ski, I skied my heart out, tried my best, and I just went fast.”
Beardy’s foster mother Shana McLeod told Global Winnipeg it was inspiring to watch his dedication to the sport.
“It was a lot of work, tiring, but Cory did a great job. He was always up and ready to go training. ”
