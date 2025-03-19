Manitoba teen brings home skiing gold at Special Olympics Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

A cross-country skier from northern Manitoba says he was “overjoyed” when he learned he had finished first at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy.

Cory Beardy, 15, took a gold medal back to Manitoba after winning the one-kilometre relay in Saturday’s final. He says he hopes it’s the first of many.

“I felt amazing,” Beardy told Global Winnipeg. “I was at the podium and I couldn’t stop smiling. I was very happy that I got first place.

“I’m going to continue to do cross-country skiing and I’m going to keep practising. When I go to the World Winter Games in 2029, I’m going to do my best and try to get gold again.”

Beardy, who also finished just off the podium in the 500-metre and one-kilometre free technique competition, said the Games were the best experience he’s had as an athlete — despite the seven-and-a-half-hour flight to Italy and the nerves he had going into the events.

“When we had to get ready … when I was in the tent and it was my turn to go, I was nervous and scared,” he said.

“When it was time to ski, I skied my heart out, tried my best, and I just went fast.”

Beardy’s foster mother Shana McLeod told Global Winnipeg it was inspiring to watch his dedication to the sport.

“[He said] it makes you feel free when you’re skiing, it makes you feel like you’re flying like a bird.

“Every Saturday I [took] him to ski outside, and on Sundays, usually the coach picked him up at the church to take him out skiing. During the weekdays, most of his practice is done in-home, because we have a treadmill and easy-glide, and he does crunches and push-ups.

“It was a lot of work, tiring, but Cory did a great job. He was always up and ready to go training. ”