Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ottawa promises $2.55B in low-cost loans to build Toronto rental homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 10:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Purpose-built rental housing crunch in Toronto'
Purpose-built rental housing crunch in Toronto
WATCH: Purpose-built rental housing crunch in Toronto – Dec 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government is promising billions in low-cost financing to help build thousands of rental homes in Toronto, including more than a thousand affordable units.

Ottawa says it will provide $2.55 billion in financing through its Apartment Construction Loan Program, to be administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

The city says the money will go toward building more than 4,800 rental homes, of which at least 1,075 will be affordable housing.

Toronto, meanwhile, says it will offer nearly $235 million in financial incentives such as relief from development charges, fees and property taxes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city says the newly announced low-cost loans will allow it to speed up seven rental housing projects that are set to be under construction by the end of next year.

Click to play video: 'Questions remain about Toronto’s “public builder model” as ground breaks on first supportive housing site'
Questions remain about Toronto’s “public builder model” as ground breaks on first supportive housing site
Trending Now

It says those projects are expected to include at least 20 per cent affordable rental homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the “landmark agreement” will help reduce barriers to build housing and help secure affordable homes “for generations to come.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices