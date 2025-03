Energy sector CEOs call on Canadian lawmakers to use emergency powers to speed key projects

Send this page to someone via email

A group of energy sector chief executives is calling on the leaders of the four federal political parties to declare a Canadian energy crisis and use emergency powers to help speed the development of key projects in the “national interest.”

In an open letter to the political leaders, the CEOs of 10 of the largest oil and natural gas companies and the four largest pipeline companies outlined their plan to strengthen Canadian economic sovereignty.

They say there is increasing public support to grow the sector and build energy infrastructure, including pipelines and LNG terminals, to expand Canada’s energy exports.

Story continues below advertisement

The letter comes as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens Canadian sovereignty and proposes massive tariffs on Canadian goods, including oil and natural gas.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The energy executives called for a simplification of regulation and a commitment to firm deadlines for project approvals.

They also want an elimination of the federal government’s cap on emissions, the repeal of the federal carbon levy on large emitters and loan guarantees to help Indigenous co-investment opportunities.