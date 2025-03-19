Menu

Canada

Energy sector CEOs call on Canadian lawmakers to use emergency powers to speed key projects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2025 10:13 am
1 min read
Enbridge workers weld pipe just west of Morden, Man., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. View image in full screen
Enbridge workers weld pipe just west of Morden, Man., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A group of energy sector chief executives is calling on the leaders of the four federal political parties to declare a Canadian energy crisis and use emergency powers to help speed the development of key projects in the “national interest.”

In an open letter to the political leaders, the CEOs of 10 of the largest oil and natural gas companies and the four largest pipeline companies outlined their plan to strengthen Canadian economic sovereignty.

They say there is increasing public support to grow the sector and build energy infrastructure, including pipelines and LNG terminals, to expand Canada’s energy exports.

Click to play video: 'Alberta energy is Canada’s ‘secret weapon’ in fight against Trump tariffs, Smith says'
Alberta energy is Canada’s ‘secret weapon’ in fight against Trump tariffs, Smith says
The letter comes as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens Canadian sovereignty and proposes massive tariffs on Canadian goods, including oil and natural gas.

The energy executives called for a simplification of regulation and a commitment to firm deadlines for project approvals.

They also want an elimination of the federal government’s cap on emissions, the repeal of the federal carbon levy on large emitters and loan guarantees to help Indigenous co-investment opportunities.

Click to play video: 'Alberta threatens to invoke sovereignty act over federal emissions cap'
Alberta threatens to invoke sovereignty act over federal emissions cap
© 2025 The Canadian Press

