Suspect in Toronto hate spree allegedly called for Jews to be hunted down, lynched

A Toronto man accused of an antisemitic hate crimes spree that spanned more than eight months allegedly posted statements online encouraging attacks on the Jewish community in support of Palestinians.

Amir Arvahi Azar, 32, who has been charged with 29 crimes including advocating genocide and inciting hate, allegedly used an X account that posted a call to “hunt down” Canadian Jews and have them “lynched.”

“My brothers, it’s time to escalate like Amsterdam,” read a Nov. 9, 2024, post on the social media platform, an apparent reference to mob attacks on Israeli soccer fans in the Netherlands.

“Hunt down every genocidal [J]ew and do to them what they approve of doing to Palestinians. Leave your phones at home, wear a mask, don’t wear clothing and shoes you’ve worn before.”

View image in full screen Toronto locations allegedly targeted by Amir Arvahi Azar in 2024.

Another post featured an emoji of the Palestinian flag and said to “treat every Zionist as a terrorist no matter their position in society. From police to politicians, from teachers to doctors.”

“It’s our human right to do so.”

The user also posted that “peaceful protests and dialogue” had failed to stop “occupation and genocide,” and “the next step” was to “escalate” to harassment, intimidation, property damage and assaults.

The account has since been suspended for violating the platform’s rules, but Global News obtained screenshots from a source. Two sources said Azar has been accused of using the account.

Neither Azar’s lawyer nor the Toronto Police Service would comment on the X account, where he is accused of posting the comments that led to charges of promoting genocide and hatred.

They appeared online between Aug. 23 and Jan. 11, the day Azar was arrested for allegedly setting fires, smashing windows and leaving threats at Toronto synagogues and a Jewish-owned restaurant.

Azar was later released on bail, a decision the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said was concerning given his long list of alleged crimes for hate-related incidents as well as possession of three loaded handguns.

“This isn’t somebody who just happened upon a synagogue and decided, on a whim, to throw a rock through a window,” CIJA’s interim President Noah Shack told Global News in an interview.

“This is somebody who has clearly, allegedly, taken time and was very deliberate in going from synagogue to synagogue, business to business, causing damage, lighting fires, uttering threats and seems to have been in possession of the means to make good on those threats,” he said.

“And that’s a chilling thing for the community.”