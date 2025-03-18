Education support workers in Calgary and Parkland School District reach tentative contract agreements

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said it has reached tentative contract agreements for education school support workers with the Parkland School Division and the Calgary Board of Education.

Word of the agreements comes after CUPE announced tentative deals had also been reached to end a two-month-long strike by nearly 4,000 education support workers with the Edmonton Public School Board, as well as the public and Catholic school boards in Fort McMurray.

The agreements include a wage package higher than the original government ‘mandate’ and are for a term ending in August 2028.

Education support workers in Fort McMurray have already ratified their new contracts and are expected to return to work Wednesday.

Employees of the Parkland School District will hold an electronic ratification vote starting tonight. If they approve the tentative settlement, they will return to work on Thursday.

Support workers with Edmonton Public Schools will vote on Wednesday. If they accept the contract proposal, they will return to work on Thursday.

Those employed with the Calgary Board of Education will hold an electronic ratification vote starting tonight. If they vote yes, they will return to work on Friday.

CUPE Alberta president Rory Gill reacted to news of the possible settlements by saying “education support workers have shown great courage and determination — and have won the respect they deserve.”

— With files from The Canadian Press.