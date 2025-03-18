Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Education support workers in Calgary and Parkland School District reach tentative contract agreements

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 18, 2025 12:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Impact of CUPE worker strike being felt in Calgary schools'
Impact of CUPE worker strike being felt in Calgary schools
WATCH FROM MARCH 4, 2025: With Calgary school maintenance and custodial workers engaged in labour action for a second week, the impacts of the strike are starting to be felt. Some parents have reported overflowing trash cans and concerns about cleanliness, but as Meghan Cobb reports, others are adding worry about the picket lines at schools – Mar 4, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said it has reached tentative contract agreements for education school support workers with the Parkland School Division and the Calgary Board of Education.

Word of the agreements comes after CUPE announced tentative deals had also been reached to end a two-month-long strike by nearly 4,000 education support workers with the Edmonton Public School Board, as well as the public and Catholic school boards in Fort McMurray.

The agreements include a wage package higher than the original government ‘mandate’ and are for a term ending in August 2028.

Education support workers in Fort McMurray have already ratified their new contracts and are expected to return to work Wednesday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Employees of the Parkland School District will hold an electronic ratification vote starting tonight. If they approve the tentative settlement, they will return to work on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Support workers with Edmonton Public Schools will vote on Wednesday. If they accept the contract proposal, they will return to work on Thursday.

Those employed with the Calgary Board of Education will hold an electronic ratification vote starting tonight. If they vote yes, they will return to work on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s education support workers demand living wage'
Alberta’s education support workers demand living wage

CUPE Alberta president Rory Gill reacted to news of the possible settlements by saying “education support workers have shown great courage and determination — and have won the respect they deserve.”

— With files from The Canadian Press.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices