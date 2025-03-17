City to resume ground squirrel control, animal advocates concerned

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg plans to use sulfur gas to control ground squirrels on athletic fields this summer — a move the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) says causes “suffering and distress” to the rodents.

The city plans to treat eight high-priority athletic fields. The city developed ground squirrel management guidelines in 2015, which lists carbon monoxide as the primary course of action. Ground squirrel control has been on hold since the methods used to apply it were found to be unsafe for city workers. The guidelines recommend sulfur gas in the event carbon monoxide is not effective.

“It’s been several years that nothing has been done to mitigate the risk, and we can’t see these parks deemed unusable or set to be closed,” said Vivian Santos, community services committee chair, noting that four of the eight fields are in her ward of Point Douglas.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of the fields in question is Charleswood Place, where the Winnipeg South Minor Baseball Association maintains the fields.

Story continues below advertisement

“The issue is most felt by spectators at our facility. People are worried about someone stepping in a hole and getting hurt, especially our elderly fans while walking on our spectator berms. The ground squirrels are drawn to the berms and love to dig there,” Matthew Tallman, vice-president of facilities, told Global News in an email.

The WHS questions the decision to use sulfur gas — commercially available as “Giant Destroyer” — calling it a step backwards.

“We recommend that as far as possible, or at any time possible, non-lethal methods of management should be used,” said Krista Poryskavich, director of animal advocacy with the WHS. “In this case, that could include things such as live trap and release, or exclusion methods where the ground squirrel holes are covered up with materials like mesh or concrete.”

“If that’s not possible, we at least do recommend that whatever method is used results in instantaneous death to the animal, with no suffering or distress.”

The WHS also encourages the city to look update their policies to “clearly state that they support, acknowledge, and will use, whenever possible, humane non-lethal pest control methods.”

But Santos says with the high population, that’s not possible, at least this year.

“To trap hundreds of them and then relocate them, at this time, is very costly,” Santos said. “We don’t have any other alternatives at this time except for the sulfur gas. And so we will be proceeding with that method this spring and to ensure that these parks remain open.”

Story continues below advertisement

The eight fields will be treated monthly from spring until fall.