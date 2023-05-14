Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Winnipeggers weigh in on new pesticide regulations in effect this spring

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 5:33 pm
Winnipeggers now have more options for dealing with weeds. View image in full screen
Winnipeggers now have more options for dealing with weeds. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gardening season has started, and this year, Manitobans have more options to deal with weeds.

In November, the provincial government lifted the ban on cosmetic pesticides, which had been in place since 2014. David Hinton, owner of Weed Man Manitoba, now has more tools in his toolbox.

“For the last seven years, we’ve only been able to use one product, called Fiesta,” says Hinton. “Now, it’s still available of course, and we’re still using it, but we have more traditional products available to us.”

He says those traditional products – such as Killex and Par III – are 10 to 15 times cheaper to use.

“The bio weed controls we’ve had to use for the last seven years are extremely expensive,” Hinton says. “So the product cost is high, you have to apply it much more often, and you have to put it down at a much higher rate.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, some residents working on their lawns in Wolseley avoid using pesticides entirely. Rebecca Hiebert calls the lifting of the pesticide ban “disappointing.”

“I think it’s a losing battle to have a perfect carpet of a lawn,” says Hiebert.

Hiebert doesn’t want to damage the soil of her lawn by killing the micro-organisms in it. She also doesn’t mind the weeds.

“Having dandelions is fine,” says Hiebert. “They’re one of the first blossoms to come up, so they’re really important to pollinators.”

Trending Now

Another resident, Natalie Copps, says the dandelions are useful, and can be used to make dandelion tea or honey. She also believes lawns don’t need to look perfect.

“I think it’s important to have it look nice and presentable, but that can mean a lot of different things to a lot of people,” says Copps.

Click to play video: 'Reaction to provincial pesticide changes'
Reaction to provincial pesticide changes
PesticidesWeedsLawn CareLawncosmetic pesticidescosmetic pesticide banweed removal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers