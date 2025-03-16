Berrios leads Blue Jays past Atlanta Braves 6-2

See more sharing options

DUNEDIN – Jose Berrios pitched six strong innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Atlanta Braves 6-2 in exhibition baseball action Sunday.

Berrios (1-0) allowed four hits. no walks and no runs while fanning seven to secure the win.

Andres Gimenez belted a solo homer in a three-run sixth inning that put Toronto ahead 4-0. Anthony Santander and Alejandro Kirk both had two hits and a run-batted in for the Blue Jays.

Grant Holmes (0-1) took the loss for Atlanta. He gave up six hits, two runs (both earned), two walks with three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

Toronto will be play two games Monday. One split squad will visit the Philadelphia Phillies while the other will play host to the New York Yankees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.