SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Berrios leads Blue Jays past Atlanta Braves 6-2

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2025 4:29 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

DUNEDIN – Jose Berrios pitched six strong innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Atlanta Braves 6-2 in exhibition baseball action Sunday.

Berrios (1-0) allowed four hits. no walks and no runs while fanning seven to secure the win.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade

Andres Gimenez belted a solo homer in a three-run sixth inning that put Toronto ahead 4-0. Anthony Santander and Alejandro Kirk both had two hits and a run-batted in for the Blue Jays.

Story continues below advertisement

Grant Holmes (0-1) took the loss for Atlanta. He gave up six hits, two runs (both earned), two walks with three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto will be play two games Monday. One split squad will visit the Philadelphia Phillies while the other will play host to the New York Yankees.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices