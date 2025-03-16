Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney marches in Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day parade celebration

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2025 2:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mark Carney heads to Europe as federal election approaches'
Mark Carney heads to Europe as federal election approaches
WATCH ABOVE: Mark Carney heads to Europe as federal election approaches
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney marched in Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day parade today as the event marked its 200th anniversary.

Carney, who was sworn in as prime minister on Friday, was joined by several Quebec-based cabinet ministers as he shook hands and waved to thousands gathered along the drizzly parade route in the downtown core.

Click to play video: 'Mark Carney sworn in and scraps consumer carbon pricing on same day'
Mark Carney sworn in and scraps consumer carbon pricing on same day

Carney, who is also celebrating his 60th birthday, was serenaded by some revellers with happy birthday, some of whom who cheered his presence at the yearly Montreal staple.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Organizers say the first parade was held in 1824 and has seldom been cancelled, most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Organized by the United Irish Societies of Montreal, nearly 120 groups are part of the festivities and 3,000 people were expected to participate.

A parade was also held today in Toronto, beginning at noon on the corner of St. George and Bloor St. West, featuring live entertainment and local dignitaries.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices