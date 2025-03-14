Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Sask. premier Scott Moe says cryptocurrency scam is being promoted using his photo

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says beware of scammers using his face to sell cryptocurrency. Moe says his photo is being used to promote cryptocurrency scams. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says beware of scammers using his face to sell cryptocurrency. Moe says his photo is being used to promote cryptocurrency scams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says beware of scammers using his face to sell cryptocurrency.

Moe, in a post on social media, says his photo and pictures of other public figures are being used to promote cryptocurrency scams.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Don’t fall for it says Moe, who says he would never endorse crypto or any other specific investment.

Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority says fake news articles are being circulated claiming that Moe endorses trading platforms CanCap and BitCan.

Trending Now

It says both companies are not registered with the province, as required by law.

The authority adds CanCap should not be confused with CanCap Group, a Canadian financial services company.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices