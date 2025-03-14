Driver in fatal collision near Dundurn sentenced to 6 years in jail

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The woman behind the wheel in a fatal crash near Dundurn that left an Alberta mother and daughter dead was sentenced to 6 years in jail and a seven-year driving prohibition Friday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Thirty-two-year-old Brittany Barry was charged with driving over the legal limit causing death and driving over the legal limit causing bodily harm.

The victim’s family shared their victim impact statements in court Friday.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey shares the message from the victim’s family following Barry’s sentencing.