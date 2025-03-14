Menu

Driver in fatal collision near Dundurn sentenced to 6 years in jail

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 7:47 pm
Brittany Barry sentenced to 6 years in jail
The woman behind the wheel in a fatal crash near Dundurn that left an Alberta mother and daughter dead was sentenced to 6 years in jail and a seven-year driving prohibition Friday.
Thirty-two-year-old Brittany Barry was charged with driving over the legal limit causing death and driving over the legal limit causing bodily harm.

The victim’s family shared their victim impact statements in court Friday.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey shares the message from the victim’s family following Barry’s sentencing.

