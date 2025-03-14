Menu

World

‘Blood moon’: Photos capture year’s 1st total lunar eclipse

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted March 14, 2025 10:07 am
1 min read
Lunar Eclipse & Saturn’s Record-Breaking Moon Count
WATCH: Lunar eclipse and Saturn’s record-breaking moon count
Stargazers around the world were treated to the year’s first total lunar eclipse — a “blood moon.”

March’s full moon, also called a worm moon, reached peak illumination in the early hours of Friday and was visible from Toronto to Canberra, Australia.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth aligns perfectly between the moon and sun so that the Earth’s shadow falls on the moon’s surface, according to NASA.

A total lunar eclipse is when the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, appearing red-orange — hence the name, “blood moon.”

Here is how it looked in different parts of the world.

Blood moon lunar eclipse View image in full screen
The blood moon lunar eclipse is seen behind the CN Tower in Toronto on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Blood moon lunar eclipse View image in full screen
The blood moon lunar eclipse is seen behind a statue on the Princes’ Gates in Toronto on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
US Lunar Eclipse View image in full screen
A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible between skyscrapers Friday in downtown Chicago. AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
US Lunar Eclipse View image in full screen
A total lunar eclipse is seen over the Space Needle on Thursday in Seattle. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
US Lunar Eclipse View image in full screen
A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible behind the top of London House hotel early Friday in Chicago. AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
Blood moon in Mexico View image in full screen
The full moon, also known as the blood moon, is seen in Mexico City on Friday during a lunar eclipse. Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images
Total lunar eclipse in Mexico City View image in full screen
The full moon also known as the blood worm moon is observed above illuminated leaves of a tree during a total lunar eclipse in Mexico City on Friday. Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images
Colombia Lunar Eclipse View image in full screen
The moon shines during a total lunar eclipse in Bogota, Colombia on Friday. AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
Blood moon Australia View image in full screen
A full moon, also known as the blood moon, is seen during a partial eclipse in the sky over Lake George near the Australian capital city of Canberra on Friday. Photo by IZHAR KHAN/AFP via Getty Images
Argentina Lunar Eclipse View image in full screen
People lie down on the grass outside the planetarium as they watch the total lunar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

The next total lunar eclipse will happen on Sept. 7 and will be visible in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

