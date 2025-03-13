Alberta health minister fires back in wrongful dismissal suit, says ex-AHS boss was incompetent

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s health minister has officially fired back against allegations from a former health leader who says she was fired for investigating sweetheart deals, collusion and high-level political arm-twisting.

Adriana LaGrange, in a statement of defence, says Athana Mentzelopoulos was not fired from her job as the head of Alberta Health Services for investigating corruption.

LaGrange says Mentzelopoulos was fired because she was failing to do her job and was working to stop mandated health reform to keep the power and perks of her position.

Alberta Health Services has been in charge of all health delivery in Alberta but has, in the last year, been wound down to become just one piece of a new multi-agency model.

Mentzelopoulos has alleged she was fired because she balked at signing overinflated contracts with private surgery providers and for investigating questionable dealings with how health contracts were being signed.

LaGrange says her government had no choice but to act, saying Mentzelopoulos had lost her way by failing to sign off on critical surgery contracts potentially affecting thousands while pursuing a fantasy corruption investigation that ultimately turned up empty.

