Politics

Alberta health minister fires back in wrongful dismissal suit, says ex-AHS boss was incompetent

By Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 6:51 pm
1 min read
Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health for Alberta, makes a health care announcement in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health for Alberta, makes a health care announcement in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Todd Korol/ The Canadian Press
Alberta’s health minister has officially fired back against allegations from a former health leader who says she was fired for investigating sweetheart deals, collusion and high-level political arm-twisting.

Adriana LaGrange, in a statement of defence, says Athana Mentzelopoulos was not fired from her job as the head of Alberta Health Services for investigating corruption.

Click to play video: 'Ex-Alberta Health Services CEO sues provincial government'
Ex-Alberta Health Services CEO sues provincial government

LaGrange says Mentzelopoulos was fired because she was failing to do her job and was working to stop mandated health reform to keep the power and perks of her position.

Alberta Health Services has been in charge of all health delivery in Alberta but has, in the last year, been wound down to become just one piece of a new multi-agency model.

Mentzelopoulos has alleged she was fired because she balked at signing overinflated contracts with private surgery providers and for investigating questionable dealings with how health contracts were being signed.

LaGrange says her government had no choice but to act, saying Mentzelopoulos had lost her way by failing to sign off on critical surgery contracts potentially affecting thousands while pursuing a fantasy corruption investigation that ultimately turned up empty.

Click to play video: 'RCMP launch investigation amid allegations of corruption with Alberta Health Services contracts'
RCMP launch investigation amid allegations of corruption with Alberta Health Services contracts

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

