Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Varsho homers to power Blue Jays to victory

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
DUNEDIN – Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles in pre-season play Thursday at TD Ballpark.

Varsho, who batted in the cleanup spot as the designated hitter, also had an RBI single to boost his average to .350 and his OPS to a whopping 1.491.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits for Toronto (12-6) and reliever Ryan Yarbrough (2-0) threw two scoreless innings for the victory.

Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., worked the ninth inning for his first save.

Cade Povich (1-1) shouldered the loss for the Orioles (8-10).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

