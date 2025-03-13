Cutting power to Maine still possible, New Brunswick premier says

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says it’s unlikely the province will cut off the electricity NB Power supplies to northern Maine as the trade war with the United States drags on, but she says that could change.

Holt made the comment today during the first of weekly briefings aimed at keeping New Brunswickers informed about the province’s response to the economic and emotional fallout from the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The premier spent much of the hour-long news conference reassuring residents, telling them it is normal to feel scared, angry and frustrated during a time of “consistent uncertainty.”

Holt said she wanted to validate those feelings before offering an explanation of what her Liberal government is doing to mitigate the economic damage and persuade Trump to change course.

She said those steps have included removing American alcohol from government outlets, halting procurement of U.S goods and services, and rolling out government support for struggling businesses and their employees.

As for cutting off power to northern Maine, Holt says it’s not something the province wants to do, but she says it doesn’t make sense to limit the government’s options.

She says adding surcharges to exported electricity is possible under some contracts, but the premier says she is worried about a backlash because New Brunswick buys electricity from Maine during times of peak demand.