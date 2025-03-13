Group representing physicians in Manitoba renew calls to end sick notes

Send this page to someone via email

A health-care group that represents physicians in Manitoba is renewing calls to eliminate sick notes for short-term absences from work as the process puts a burden on a health-care system already burdened by a shortage of family doctors.

Doctors Manitoba says physicians write roughly 600,000 sick notes per year and by eliminating them it can free up more than 300,000 visits for patients.

The organization released survey data suggesting well over 90 cent of Manitobans, including the public and employers, support eliminating or limiting sick notes.

Doctors Manitoba is calling on the government to create legislation, similar to other provinces, that outlines when short-term sick notes should be required.

Currently, it is up to employers to determine when a note must be provided, with it ranging from one to seven days before an employee must present one.

Last year, the Canadian Medical Association called for an end to sick note requirements by companies for employees with short-term minor illnesses, saying they burden physicians with unnecessary administrative tasks.