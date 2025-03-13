Menu

Health

Group representing physicians in Manitoba renew calls to end sick notes

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 1:58 pm
1 min read
‘Unnecessary’ sick notes a burden on Manitoba, Canada health-care systems, docs say
RELATED: The Canadian Medical Association says you shouldn’t need to bring a sick note to work if you have a short-term illness. Daisy Woelk reports on the call to scrap the notes. – Oct 28, 2024
A health-care group that represents physicians in Manitoba is renewing calls to eliminate sick notes for short-term absences from work as the process puts a burden on a health-care system already burdened by a shortage of family doctors.

Doctors Manitoba says physicians write roughly 600,000 sick notes per year and by eliminating them it can free up more than 300,000 visits for patients.

The organization released survey data suggesting well over 90 cent of Manitobans, including the public and employers, support eliminating or limiting sick notes.

Doctors Manitoba is calling on the government to create legislation, similar to other provinces, that outlines when short-term sick notes should be required.

Currently, it is up to employers to determine when a note must be provided, with it ranging from one to seven days before an employee must present one.

Last year, the Canadian Medical Association called for an end to sick note requirements by companies for employees with short-term minor illnesses, saying they burden physicians with unnecessary administrative tasks.

Health care morale in Manitoba
© 2025 The Canadian Press

