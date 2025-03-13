Menu

After wildfires, Los Angeles braces for flooding, mudslides, evacuation

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 4:10 pm
2 min read
Resident Luis Nelson loads a sandbag into his truck in preparation for heavy rains from an atmospheric river storm on March 12, 2025 in Sierra Madre, California.
Resident Luis Nelson loads a sandbag into his truck in preparation for heavy rains from an atmospheric river storm on March 12, 2025 in Sierra Madre, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Los Angeles residents are bracing for extreme rain, with some under evacuation orders, just two months after massive wildfires devastated neighbourhoods now at risk of mudslides, flash flooding and debris.

The L.A. fire department issued warnings on Wednesday morning as a large storm bringing heavy rains and gusting winds to Southern California rolled in.

Residents in high-risk zones, which include areas impacted by recent wildfires, have been told to remain on high alert until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Some of the neighbourhoods expected to be worst-hit by the storm were destroyed in January’s Palisades and Sunset fires.

The Palisades fire scorched more than 23,000 acres and 6,662 structures, while the Sunset fire flattened 43 acres.

Click to play video: 'LA Wildfires: Death toll rises to 13 as Palisades Fire expands'
LA Wildfires: Death toll rises to 13 as Palisades Fire expands
According to Los Angeles fire officials, the recent burn areas are “especially susceptible to heavy rain.” An interactive map of the city depicts neighbourhoods most at risk.

In a statement on Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged residents to “remain vigilant” and prepare by signing up for NotifyLA for regular updates and transportation alerts.

“This storm has the potential to cause impacts in burn areas but also neighborhoods citywide. City crews have installed thousands of concrete barriers and thousands of sandbags to stop mudflows,” Bass said.

In a statement to NBC News, a fire spokesperson said that “those living near recent brush fires should be aware of the extreme danger possible from debris flows.”

“When rainstorms impact the Los Angeles area, storm drains, canyons, arroyos and other sloped or low-lying areas can quickly fill with fast-moving water and debris, creating a life-threatening danger,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Chief Brent Bartlett, whose fire department fought the Eaton fire, told NBC Los Angeles that mudflow poses a serious danger to the public, explaining that if it occurs, emergency personnel will not be able to enter areas where debris is actively moving.

“This means that if you stay behind, you may be trapped for days before emergency crews can reach you,” Bartlett said.

As of publication time, more than 20 million people across Southern California are under flood watches.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

