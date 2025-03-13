Menu

U.S. News

Trump administration must bring back fired probationary workers: U.S. judge

By Janie Har The Associated Press
Posted March 13, 2025 1:35 pm
1 min read
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Pool via AP, file
A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday found the firings didn’t follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent.

The agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

The order from the San Francisco-based judge came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labour unions and organizations as the Republican administration moves to dramatically downsize the federal workforce.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

