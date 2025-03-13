Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan premier to address ongoing tariff threats

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted March 13, 2025 12:44 pm
1 min read
Premier Moe will be talking tariffs and what Saskatchewan is doing saying Saskatchewan is going to seek a diplomatic resolution while pursuing new international opportunities. View image in full screen
Premier Moe will be talking tariffs and what Saskatchewan is doing saying Saskatchewan is going to seek a diplomatic resolution while pursuing new international opportunities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Government of Saskatchewan is scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday where Premier Scott Moe is expected to address tariffs and what the province is doing in response to  ongoing tariff threats.

You can watch the press conference live at the top of this story beginning at 11:30 a.m.

In a news release on Thursday, the government said it is going to continue to seek a diplomatic resolution to the tariffs while pursuing new international opportunities.

“We know these tariffs will decrease the competitiveness of Saskatchewan products, negatively impacting investment and the provincial economy,” Moe said.

On Thursday, Premier Moe held a roundtable discussion in Saskatoon with the companies that are most likely to be affected by the tariff threats coming from the United States and China.

“Our companies bear the brunt of these impacts, which is why I am committed to standing up for Saskatchewan’s interests, focusing on calm and sensible solutions. These tariffs, particularly from China, will disproportionately impact Saskatchewan and we urge the federal government to continue working with provinces to create an economically sound and reasoned response,” said Moe.

The government added Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding and Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison also held consultations with businesses from the potash, critical minerals, energy, manufacturing, agriculture and forestry sectors about the looming tariffs.

Currently, the United States is the provinces largest trade partner with roughly $40 billion worth of goods going to the U.S. each year.

China is Saskatchewan’s second largest trading partner with $3.7 billion in exports going to China in 2024.

