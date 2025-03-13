SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trump’s trade war looms over G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 7:30 am
1 min read
Canada retaliates with 25% tariffs on U.S.
A major foreign-policy summit is underway in Quebec Thursday, with the Liberals welcoming foreign ministers from the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The Group of Seven ministerial meeting is taking place in the Charlevoix region, just as Canada seeks support against damaging American tariffs.

The leaders are set to discuss the functioning of the G7 Thursday, as well as geopolitical challenges ranging from Haiti to Sudan.

G7 summit agenda won’t include how US will ‘take over’ Canada, Rubio says

Ukraine is expected to loom large over the meetings, with Kyiv saying it would be willing to accept a ceasefire if Russia agrees to certain conditions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly had formal meetings last night with her counterparts representing the European Union, France and the U.K.

She is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Thursday morning, ahead of an opening statement to media.

Rubio said Wednesday he aims to discuss geopolitical issues and not proposals by U.S. President Donald Trump to make Canada an American state. But Joly said she wants allies to push back on economic coercion that she says Washington is using to try annexing Canada.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

