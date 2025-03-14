‘Smash the tariffs:’ Rage room in Halifax offers framed Donald Trump photos 

Send this page to someone via email

Some might call it a “smashing” good time.

A rage room in Halifax is providing Canadians with a clever way to blow off some steam amid an intense political climate between Canada and the U.S. — framed photos of U.S. President Donald Trump for smashing, among other items related to the tariff war.

“Fed up with the chaos? News cycle getting you down? We hear you—and we’ve got the perfect way to let it all out,” Rage Room Halifax wrote in an Instagram post.

Rage Room Halifax is calling it a “smash the tariffs” event where each session includes a free framed photo of Trump to break, as well as 25 per cent off “extra smashables” to “extend the destruction.”

If customers want to take it up a notch, the rage room also offers a U.S. Vice-President JD Vance and Elon Musk portrait pack for an extra $5. All proceeds will go to Feed Nova Scotia, the business said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Terry LeBlanc, owner of the Rage Room Halifax, holds up Donald Trump and JD Vance framed photos. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

Terry LeBlanc, the owner and CEO of Rage Room Halifax, told Global News he came up with the idea one night and felt like the photos were needed.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Normally, I don’t really get political. However, I feel with everything going on in the world and what’s happening these days … this is needed,” LeBlanc said.

Rage rooms provide a safe space for people to release pent-up energy by breaking electronics and household items. The move stems from the countrywide surge of frustration from Trump’s tariff threats and comments about making Canada the 51st state.

“We’re entertainment first,” LeBlanc said. “If you get a little stress relief out of it while you’re here, then it wins both ways.”

LeBlanc said he has lots of pictures and frames and that they will be available “for quite a while, or until the tariff war ends.”

Story continues below advertisement

Portraits have been donated to the rage room by Quinprint, a small business in Halifax that offers printing. The photos are printed on Canadian paper.

Quinprint’s owner, Scott Gillard, said it is bracing for the impact of Trump’s proposed levies and is worried for its customers.

“People are feeling the pinch,” Gillard said. “As far as my clients are concerned, it’s the folks who can afford the pinch the least.”

View image in full screen Scott Gillard, owner of Quinprint. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News

Meanwhile, customers at the rage room are enjoying the new theme.

“It’s kind of freeing,” customer Meghan DellaValle said. “It’s almost therapeutic. It was great. I loved it.”

DellaValle said she and her son came to Halifax from Cape Breton for March Break.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s a safe and fun way to release some frustration,” she said. “The sounds and the smashes were a little scary at first but once you get used to it, you just kind of let loose.”

Another customer, James Murdoch, said it was his first time at the rage room and that he plans on going back soon.

“I have a little souvenir that I’m actually going to keep and hang it up. March break stuff. Sorry Donald,” said Murdoch, holding up a very damaged photo of Trump, without the frame.

View image in full screen A customer smashing various frames inside Rage Room Halifax. Skye Bryden-Blom / Global News