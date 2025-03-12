Menu

Development proposed for North Okanagan grasslands

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 8:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Naturalists’ club concerned about proposed Vernon development'
Naturalists’ club concerned about proposed Vernon development
The North Okanagan Naturalists' Club is raising concerns about a proposed development in Vernon. The group says it could hurt current ecosystems and could literally pave the way for other future developments on natural areas. Sydney Morton has more.
The push to have more affordable housing in the North Okanagan could dramatically change an area of Vernon, B.C., in the coming years.

The proposal from Kerkhoff Develop-Build proposes a tiered approach that would start with 250 homes over 20 years. But, that has people concerned about the impact on the environment.

“This is an area worth preserving; people really value it for its ecosystems,” said North Okanagan Naturalists vice-president Eric Kowalski.

The proposed development, if approved, would transform the 421 hectares off Commonage Road to a sprawling neighbourhood with almost 4,000 units. However, the North Okanagan Naturalists Club says that Vernon can’t afford to lose the environmentally-sensitive grasslands.

The area is also where many of the migratory birds land on their travels.

“Grassland is also where you find badgers, certain kinds of snakes, other reptiles and amphibians so this would be a prime habitat for them,” said Harold Sellers, North Okanagan Naturalists Club president.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposal requires changes to the Official Community Plan and zoning. The group says it’s not against more housing but not in this location.

“This is totally undeveloped property because there are no streets built currently, there’s no water, no sewer no electricity to it; the high cost of developing this will make any homes that are here not affordable, not attainable,” said Sellers.

In a statement, the City of Vernon says the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback at an open house in the near future and that council will then consider the application.

Global News reached out to Kerkoff Develop-Build for comment but did not hear back.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

