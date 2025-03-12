SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Commentary

5 years after COVID-19 first hit Saskatchewan, what’s changed ?

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 7:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '5 years since COVID in Sask., what has changed'
5 years since COVID in Sask., what has changed
With it being five years since the first COVID-19 case in Saskatchewan, our anchor, Lisa Dutton, sat down with Dr. Cory Neudorf to talk about how far Saskatchewan has come since the start of the pandemic and what has changed.
It’s been five years since the first COVID-19 case in Saskatchewan was reported.

To mark the milestone, our anchor, Lisa Dutton, sat down with Dr. Cory Neudorf, a professor at the Department of Community Health & Epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine .

Previously, however, Neudorf was the Saskatchewan Health Authority senior medical health officer for a time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Neudorf talks with us about how far Saskatchewan has come since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and what has changed.

