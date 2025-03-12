It’s been five years since the first COVID-19 case in Saskatchewan was reported.
To mark the milestone, our anchor, Lisa Dutton, sat down with Dr. Cory Neudorf, a professor at the Department of Community Health & Epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine .
Previously, however, Neudorf was the Saskatchewan Health Authority senior medical health officer for a time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Neudorf talks with us about how far Saskatchewan has come since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and what has changed.
