Canada

Lethbridge shelter expansion delayed, but community services growing

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 9:55 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge shelter expansion delayed, but community services growing
Construction delays have pushed the Lethbridge Shelter expansion to the end of March, but local organizations continue to expand support services. Nakoda Thunderchief reports.
The expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre has been delayed once again.

Completion is now expected at the end of March, due to supply chain issues.

Originally set to be finished in February, the project has faced multiple setbacks.

Despite this, the shelter remains operational at its original capacity, and staff have found ways to accommodate up to 150 guests during extreme winter weather.

Once complete, the expansion will increase capacity to 200 beds — a necessary upgrade, as Lethbridge’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.

Beyond the shelter, other support services in the community are also expanding.

The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen is preparing to enlarge its dining area this spring to serve more people, and Streets Alive is renovating a newly acquired space next to the shelter to house recovery and donation programs.

Shelter officials say these additions will provide much-needed resources for individuals experiencing homelessness and addiction.

Watch the video above for more information.

