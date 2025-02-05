Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre expansion to reach completion by end of February

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 8:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre expansion to reach completion by end of February'
Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre expansion to reach completion by end of February
The Blood Tribe Department of Health calls the Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre expansion a lifeline in helping the community's most vulnerable. Jordan Prentice has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After facing supply chain delays, the Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre expansion is slated for completion by the end of the month, offering an additional 109 beds for the city’s most vulnerable community members.

The current shelter is currently equipped with 91 beds, but Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH), who operates the shelter, has a rule in place that no one who is need of a place to stay is turned away.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We traditionally don’t turn anyone away,” said BTDH chief operating officer Kash Shade. “But when the extreme cold hits, we have to encourage everyone to come into the shelter.”

With province-wide temperatures reaching “extreme-cold” values over the next few weeks, the shelter is currently reaching over capacity on a nightly basis.

“Sometimes we’re seeing upwards of over 200 people a night here,” said shelter director Suzanne Buchanan. “We can’t get our expansion fast enough.”

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices