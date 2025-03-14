Advocates call for more input on northwest Ontario nuclear repository

Winnipegger Anne Lindsey has been anti-nuclear for nearly 30 years. She first got involved with environmental activism in the 1970s when the Manitoba government tried to implement a nuclear repository in her province.

“People here were very upset about the notion that, possibly in Lac Du Bonnet, we could have a huge nuclear waste repository” she said.

Lindsey says the province heard their concerns, and eventually passed The High-Level Radioactive Waste Act, which prohibits the long-term storage of nuclear waste in Manitoba.

Today, she’s still advocating as part the Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition. Although Lindsey’s proud to see her community remain nuclear-free, she fears a project like the one she fought against decades ago threatens the provinces environment.

The proposed nuclear waste repository is based in an area near Ignace Ontario, and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), a group funded by the producers of nuclear energy in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, was mandated by the Canadian government to safely contain nuclear waste from those three provinces inside underground repository’s that are expected to sit more than 500 meters underground.

Using a multiple barrier system, used fuel pellets would be stored in larger bundles which would then be grouped together with others, and stored inside a copper coated steel container. These would then be stored together underground in dry rooms surrounded by rock.

The NWMO is projecting between 5.7 and 6.4 million bundles will be placed underground.

Lindsey is firmly against the project. She believes it is a risk to her province, because the proposed site is surrounded by waters that flows west down the English-Wabigoon River system into the Winnipeg River, and eventually Lake Winnipeg.

Although she is not surprised to see a project like this proposed again, Lindsey is dismayed by the lack of choice presented to nearby communities.

“They didn’t come and ask Winnipeg, they didn’t ask Manitoba, they didn’t ask Kenora, they didn’t ask Dryden, they didn’t ask the communities on the transportation route,” Lindsey said.

So far, the town of Ignace, Man., is the only community that has expressed a willingness to host the site after a public online survey was used to determine the vote.

After a referendum, Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation said the vote, “does not signify approval of the project; rather, it demonstrates the Nation’s willingness to enter the next phase of in-depth environmental and technical assessments, to determine safety and site suitability,”.

Ignace town council spokesperson Jake Pastore believes there is strong support for the project in the community. He says the town’s survey shows there is concrete support for the project in Ignace.

Thanks to the NWMO’s efforts, Pastore says town and council are now confident having the repository close to their community. He says the NWMO ran informational sessions, set up a learning centre, and brought in experts and consultants to go door to door to help residents understand the science and make an informed decision.

“There is no question” he said. “The science, the economic benefits that were going to be derived from this project. It’s a $26-billion project. I don’t think there is any municipality in all of Canada that would just say, ‘No, we’re not interested’ […] there’s a lot that has contributed to this educational process.”

Pastore expects the project to create a prosperous future Ignace. The community has a rich mining and forestry history, something he believes sets the NWMO and town up for success. Since the first nuclear waste shipment is expected to arrive in 2043, he says the project is being created for future generations.

Although Pastore feels the town’s experience with the local natural resource industry has been a motivator to bring in the NWMO’s project, other communities view this history as a reason to avoid the project altogether.

In the 1970s, nearby Grassy Narrows First Nation discovered its water had been contaminated with mercury from the Dryden Chemicals Pulp and paper mill upstream. Nearly 9,000 kg of mercury had been dumped into the English River. Today, residents are still calling for Ottawa to do more to bring clean drinking water to the community.

First Nations Land Defence Alliance chairman Rudy Turtle is a former Grassy Narrows First Nation chief. As his community continues to deal with the ongoing crisis, he says members are not ready for more toxic material to be stored close to home. He’s worried about the region’s future.

“I’ve always thought about generations down the road.” he said

“I’m sure nothing will happen for the first 40 or 50 years down the road. But eventually things do age, things do crack. I believe we should be looking way ahead so there is a clean environment for our great-grandchildren to live in.”

In the short term, Turtle says he is also concerned about potential transportation issues, as well as the ability and willingness of regulators to hold companies like the NWMO to a high standard.

Although there have been information sessions in other communities, Turtle says many are still not as well informed as they could be. He says there has not been a session in Grassy Narrows, and there is significant opposition to it in communities like Dryden, Eagle Lake, Saugeen, and Lac Sot.

Even though Ignace has signed a hosting agreement and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has expressed their willingness to move forward, Turtle believes others should have a say, too. He does not think two communities can make a decision for the entire region.

“Is it really worth the economic benefits now and have a long-term catastrophe down the road?” he said.

“It’s both an environmental and Indigenous issue. It’s affecting our traditional territories.”

After multiple dialogue sessions across three provinces which focused on the transportation and storage of used nuclear fuel, the Assembly of First Nations produced a final report for the Nuclear Waste Management Organization.

The AFN had concerns over deep geological repository to weather against time, climate change and natural environmental conditions, while the effects of radioactive material passing through nearly 200 First Nations was also raised. Additionally, the unequal distribution of risks and benefits for southern and northern Ontarians was also highlighted.

Eight recommendations were put forward by the assembly which they feel would help ensure transparency, accountability, and First Nations leadership in nuclear waste management.

University of Manitoba environment and geography professor Warren Bernauer specializes in resource extraction projects in remote Indigenous communities. He believes the NWMO still has a lot of work to do to ensure that all communities impacted by the project are consenting. Bernauer is currently studying the project and has determined it does not make sense to only request consent from two communities, when the whole region is affected.

“The central conclusion of my research so far is that the NWMO does not have the consent of all potentially affected First Nations.” he said.

“In its reconciliation policy, the NWMO commits to seeking the prior and informed consent of impacted Indigenous peoples before proceeding with the development of a deep geological repository. However, the NWMO didn’t follow through with this. It only sought the consent of one First Nation, and one municipality as far as I can tell.”

Due to the nature of the project, as well the apprehension expressed by multiple First Nations, Bernauer says the NWMO should have gotten the consent of multiple affected communities.

He also doubts the Ignace municipal council’s ability to properly educate and inform the public due to the current hosting agreement between the NWMO and Ignace, which states the municipality cannot communicate to any person or public forum “indicating that the municipality does not support the project.”

Additionally, a large signing bonus was provided to the town of Ignace when they signed the agreement, while the town also receives millions in funding each time it moves on to the next regulatory phase.

“It’s not prior consent if they start asking for consent now” Bernauer said.

An NWMO spokesperson says their primary focus of the site selection process was to ensure the host communities could express their willingness to have it there. They added that the NWMO has consulted with thousands of Canadians and Indigenous peoples outside of host communities to understand their perspectives and concerns. Over the next seven to 10 years, they say more conversations will be had.

“While we are following a consent-based siting process model, we have not yet reached the portion of the process where we are explicitly requiring consent.” they said.

“All we have required to date from host communities is that they be willing and informed. Now that we have that willingness, we are entering the federal government’s multi-year regulatory review and approval process led by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.”

The spokesperson also pointed to the federal government to consult with First Nations, stating it is their duty to so, while they say Ottawa determines who gets consulted, not the NWMO.

As far as the language in Ignace’s hosting agreement, the NWMO says it is there to ensure residents receive fact-based information residents can use to form their own informed decisions.

NWMO president and CEO Laurie Swami believes the project is a great way to boost local economies while also taking care of nuclear waste in a clean and responsible way. During its construction phase, she estimates there will be nearly $5 billion in capital funding invested into the communities. New infrastructure and 600 new jobs will also be created.

Although she says there have been some that disapprove of the project, she says the overall response from residents has been positive. Swami is confident that the facility would be able to stand the test of time.

“Now that we have selected a site, we’ll be moving to a regulatory process where we are confident in the safety.” she said.

“We’ve done the studies. Now we’ll get that reviewed.”

Although there has been some pushback, Swami says it’s important for everyone to have their voices and concerns heard. To complete this, Swami says the NWMO has done their best to educate those around the area and listen to their feedback.

She believes the entire region can benefit from the repository being established in northwestern Ontario and welcomes input from surrounding communities.

“I really think this is about people.” she said.

“This project can only go forward with really good support from the host communities, but also with people bringing forward their thoughts and concerns about the project.”

As far as Manitoba is concerned, she says there hasn’t been much discussion with Manitoba communities, but since the NWMO is under a federal act, she believes it’s important to speak with as many people as possible. She says Canadians need nuclear.

“It is well recognized that nuclear is part of climate change mitigation” she said.

A provincial spokesperson says the Manitoba government is waiting to see what is put forward when the proposal is submitted for federal impact assessments and licensing.

“Manitoba is aware of the proposed location for this repository and is committed to closely monitoring this process to ensure that Manitoba’s water interests are represented and protected, especially given the interconnected nature of watersheds and the importance of Lake of the Woods, Shoal Lake, and Lake Winnipeg to Manitobans.”

Meanwhile, the Ignace-Wabigoon Lake project is still undergoing a federal regulatory decision-making process, which could be completed by 2033. It is expected to begin operating in 2040 and will see the placement of nuclear waste over nearly 70 years.

Around 2185, the NWMO believes the project will enter its decommissioning phase, and only then will the communities decide the nuclear waste’s future.