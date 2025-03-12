Rare unanimous support for B.C. mental health bill

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s politicians have found rare common ground and given unanimous support in the legislature to a private member’s bill proposing universal access to mental health care for pregnant women and new mothers.

The Opposition BC Conservatives said the proposal by caucus chair Jody Toor is the first private member’s bill to pass second reading with unanimous support in a recorded vote in 43 years.

Bill 204 would give the government a year to create a strategy including universal access to perinatal and postnatal mental health care.

Among the 91 legislators who voted in favour on Monday were those from the governing NDP, the BC Conservatives, the Greens and three rebel former Conservatives who left the party last week.

The BC Conservatives said in a statement that the broad support for the bill reflects a shared commitment to addressing perinatal and postnatal mental health and ensuring no parent feels alone.

The bill will still need to be studied by a committee, then pass third reading and receive Royal Assent before it could come into effect.

There are 93 seats in the legislature. The NDP’s Grace Lore has cancer and has stepped away from her duties, while the party’s Ravi Chouhan occupies the Speaker’s chair.