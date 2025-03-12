SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Sports

Blue Jays sign right-hander Tate to one-year deal

Posted March 12, 2025 1:43 pm
Posted March 12, 2025 1:43 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander Dillon Tate to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal is worth US$1.4 million.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays transferred right-hander Angel Bastardo to the 60-day injured list.

Tate made four appearances with Toronto in 2024 after being claimed off waivers in September.

Between the Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles, the 30-year-old appeared in 54 games across Major League Baseball and Triple-A, posting a 3.70 earned-run average in 58.1 innings.

Toronto next plays Baltimore on Thursday in Dunedin, Fla., in spring training action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

