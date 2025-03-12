Blue Jays sign right-hander Tate to one-year deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander Dillon Tate to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal is worth US$1.4 million.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays transferred right-hander Angel Bastardo to the 60-day injured list.

Story continues below advertisement

Tate made four appearances with Toronto in 2024 after being claimed off waivers in September.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Between the Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles, the 30-year-old appeared in 54 games across Major League Baseball and Triple-A, posting a 3.70 earned-run average in 58.1 innings.

Toronto next plays Baltimore on Thursday in Dunedin, Fla., in spring training action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2025.