ANALYSIS: Playoff feel already here as Jets take on Stars in Central Division heavyweight matchup

There is less than 20 per cent of the NHL season remaining for the Winnipeg Jets, and while they lead the league in overall wins, they haven’t secured a post-season berth just yet.

In order to get there, they’ll likely require an additional four or five victories over their remaining 16 games and probably at least double that amount if they want to retain the top spot in the Central Division.

And while the playoffs are still six weeks away, the level of importance of each game Winnipeg plays has become discernable, as the stakes grow greater and the team’s expectations increase with each two points.

It’s a feeling that was certainly present Tuesday night in downtown Winnipeg as the Jets were earning a hard-fought, one-goal, 15-round prize fight over the New York Rangers. What that win also produced was a lens into what the shuffle toward game 83 – and beyond – is going to look like henceforth.

That brings us to Friday night, when the Dallas Stars come to town – a team eight points back of the Jets for first in the division and with two games in hand.

Without hyperbole, it will be unquestionably the most consequential game for both teams this season.

A win by the Jets increases their lead to 10 points. A loss drops it to six and the games in hand that the Stars possess become even more valuable in the race to secure the regular-season Central Division banner.

Now, there is nothing must-win about Friday’s game between the Jets and Stars. We’re merely pointing out that it could very well influence a divisional winner, making it certainly the most important game of the season for both teams.

And with less than 20 per cent of the season left to play, Friday’s victor won’t secure a post-season berth with a win, but we’re 80 per cent sure Friday’s game will feel like the playoffs have already arrived.