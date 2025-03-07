Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Now’s the time for Jets to add to already impressive lineup

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted March 7, 2025 9:27 am
2 min read
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

This is an important day for the Winnipeg Jets.

Since the NHL season began in October of last year, this team has been at or near the top of the standings. Throughout the league, other teams have really noticed how complete the Jets really are.

The best line in the NHL. The best defensive line in the NHL. One of the NHL’s deepest teams. And who can forget the league’s best goaltender? Those are the elements that have made the Jets so good.

As most of you know, it didn’t just happen. This has been years in the making, from the draft floor for many of the core of this club, and the astute trading of general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff over the past few years.

I would suggest the success of 2025 really is based on a three-year journey, with the hiring of former and current head coaches Rick Bowness and Scott Arniel. What was viewed by many as a weakness has become a strength for this group. The talent has been here for years; the culture wasn’t. Culture is now a strength.

This team, as constructed today, is good enough to win the Stanley Cup. But there are issues that demand the GM consider changes, or rather additions. Firstly, look at Dallas, Colorado and Vegas — all teams in the west, chasing the Jets, trying to be as good as the Jets. They are all active this week.

Secondly, and this might sting because getting past the first round has been a challenge, teams that play three or four rounds of playoffs need depth — lots of depth. The Jets should plan accordingly.

Today, with 90 points, the Jets are at the intersection of culture and talent. It is a destination that all teams aspire to get to. Few do. For that reason, to ensure a long and prosperous playoff run, the Jets need to add to already, talented, deep team.

As many of you have heard me say, “If not now, when?” ‘When’ is today.

Click to play video: 'Lowry accepts cheque on behalf of Toba Centre for Children and Youth'
Lowry accepts cheque on behalf of Toba Centre for Children and Youth
