Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

North Vancouver RCMP said stickers promoting white supremacy put up in community

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 7:21 pm
1 min read
North Vancouver RCMP said stickers placed in the community promoted white supremacy. View image in full screen
North Vancouver RCMP said stickers placed in the community promoted white supremacy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

North Vancouver RCMP said they have received reports of stickers being placed in the community promoting white supremacy.

RCMP said they first received reports on Jan. 27 of “several large white stickers posted on poles, fences and signs covered with English text that represents an ignorant and discriminatory ideology against ethnic diversity.”

Mounties said the big stickers are sometimes found with smaller stickers that have a QR code and web address.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While the stickers were in the central Lonsdale neighbourhood and have now been removed, RCMP said police are investigating these incidents as a wilful promotion of hatred.

“Promoting hate propaganda has no place in our community and these ideologies are not representative of our community,” Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We remain committed to ensuring North Vancouver is a safe and inclusive place for everyone.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2025-1856. Those who wish to provide information but want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices