North Vancouver RCMP said stickers promoting white supremacy put up in community

North Vancouver RCMP said they have received reports of stickers being placed in the community promoting white supremacy.

RCMP said they first received reports on Jan. 27 of “several large white stickers posted on poles, fences and signs covered with English text that represents an ignorant and discriminatory ideology against ethnic diversity.”

Mounties said the big stickers are sometimes found with smaller stickers that have a QR code and web address.

While the stickers were in the central Lonsdale neighbourhood and have now been removed, RCMP said police are investigating these incidents as a wilful promotion of hatred.

“Promoting hate propaganda has no place in our community and these ideologies are not representative of our community,” Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP said in a statement.

“We remain committed to ensuring North Vancouver is a safe and inclusive place for everyone.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2025-1856. Those who wish to provide information but want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).