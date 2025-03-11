Blue Jays defeat Twins 3-2 in spring training

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DUNEDIN – Josh Rivera hit the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in spring training action on Tuesday.

Rivera’s RBI capped three unanswered runs by Toronto, which has won four straight in Grapefruit League play.

Bo Bichette put the Jays on the board in the sixth with a sacrifice fly that scored Myles Straw, and Daulton Varsho homered to centre field in the seventh to tie the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Jose Miranda’s two-run homer for Minnesota opened the scoring in the top of the sixth inning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pitcher Chris Bassitt gave up two hits and two walks, while striking out four batters in 4 2/3 innings as Toronto’s starter. Minnesota starter Andrew Morris surrendered one hit and struck out three in three innings.

The Jays next host the Baltimore Orioles in Dunedin, Fla., on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.