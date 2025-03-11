SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays defeat Twins 3-2 in spring training

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2025 4:05 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

DUNEDIN – Josh Rivera hit the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in spring training action on Tuesday.

Rivera’s RBI capped three unanswered runs by Toronto, which has won four straight in Grapefruit League play.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade

Bo Bichette put the Jays on the board in the sixth with a sacrifice fly that scored Myles Straw, and Daulton Varsho homered to centre field in the seventh to tie the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Jose Miranda’s two-run homer for Minnesota opened the scoring in the top of the sixth inning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Pitcher Chris Bassitt gave up two hits and two walks, while striking out four batters in 4 2/3 innings as Toronto’s starter. Minnesota starter Andrew Morris surrendered one hit and struck out three in three innings.

Trending Now

The Jays next host the Baltimore Orioles in Dunedin, Fla., on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices