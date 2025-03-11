Menu

Investigations

Calgary police, fire department pull body from Bow River

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 4:19 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Bow River near downtown Calgary on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Bow River near downtown Calgary on Tuesday. Global Calgary
Calgary Police were called out shortly after noon on Tuesday to reports of a body in the Bow River, just opposite downtown Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department water rescue team was also called out to help retrieve the body from the river.

Police are releasing few details, but first responders were seen gathering along the north side of the Bow River near where the body had been located.

The Calgary fire department's water rescue team was called out around noon on Tuesday to help Calgary police retrieve a body from the Bow River. View image in full screen
The Calgary fire department’s water rescue team was called out around noon on Tuesday to help Calgary police retrieve a body from the Bow River. Global News

This is the second time in less than a week police have been called after a body was discovered in the river.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Calgary police and CFD water rescue crews were called out to retrieve a body found frozen in the river, just upstream from the Peace Bridge.

Police later said that person’s death was deemed not suspicious.

