Health

Leaked emails show Sask. breast cancer patients can’t afford Calgary for care

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2025 3:05 pm
1 min read
Leaked emails show Sask. breast cancer patients can't afford Calgary for care View image in full screen
Leaked emails show Sask. breast cancer patients can't afford Calgary for care. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File
Leaked Saskatchewan government emails say some breast cancer patients are choosing not to go to Calgary for treatment because they can’t afford it.

The emails, provided to the Opposition NDP, quote an official saying some patients don’t have the money upfront or they don’t own a reliable vehicle and can’t afford airfare.

Meara Conway, the NDP critic for rural and remote health, says the Calgary plan is failing women and it’s unacceptable they can’t get care in Saskatchewan.

She says the province needs to boost capacity to ensure everyone has timely and equal access.

The leaked emails were sent last week between a patient and a government official, and the NDP has redacted their names to protect their identities.

The province has been sending patients to Calgary to reduce wait times and is providing up to $1,500 per patient to cover costs.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

