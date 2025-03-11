Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Northern Pulp seeking $2.5B in private-public funding to build new mill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2025 2:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia reaches settlement with Northern Pulp'
Nova Scotia reaches settlement with Northern Pulp
WATCH: Nova Scotia reaches settlement with Northern Pulp – May 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Northern Pulp, the company behind a Nova Scotia mill that shut down four years ago amid environmental shortcomings, says it will cost $2.5 billion to build a new, cutting-edge plant on the province’s southwest shore.

But the company says the proposed project, which will require private and public funding, does not currently meet its required rate of profitability — and it wants more time to find financing.

As a result, the insolvent company will be asking a judge in British Columbia to extend its court-ordered protection from creditors during a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Monday night, the Nova Scotia government said that as a secured creditor, it would agree to a five-week extension to allow the company to continue working on its plans to build a kraft pulp mill and “bioproducts hub” near Liverpool, N.S.

Northern Pulp has been under creditor protection since June 2020 after it closed its kraft pulp mill in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Northern Pulp reveals plan to transform facility'
Northern Pulp reveals plan to transform facility
Trending Now

The shutdown was ordered after Northern Pulp failed to meet the province’s environmental requirements for a new effluent treatment plant.

The company has been working on a feasibility study for a new mill at or near the site of the former Bowater Mersey Paper Company.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices