Infowars reporter Jamie White shot dead in Texas parking lot

A homicide investigation is underway after an Infowars journalist was gunned down near his home in Austin, Texas, police confirmed on Monday.

Jamie White, 36, was pronounced dead by police in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers in Austin responded to a call for a shooting at the Chandelier Apartments at 2336 Douglas St. just before midnight, where they located White lying on the ground in the parking lot with apparent trauma to his body.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m., Austin police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Initial evidence shows that White was shot and killed in the parking garage of the apartment building where he lived.

The suspects, whom police have not identified, then fled the scene. Investigators believe the suspects were possibly breaking into White’s vehicle when he interrupted them.

White was a reporter for Infowars, an online American far-right publication created by Alex Jones, a prominent conspiracy theorist.

Following White’s death, Jones wrote on X, “we pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.”

White’s sister, Kelly Kneale, told The Independent that she does not think the hit was planned.

“I don’t believe it was targeted… he was shot by a person or persons trying to break into his car for the second time,” she said.

According to Kneale, White’s car was broken into for the first time over Christmas.

“A tragic accident, but we haven’t heard much else,” she added. “I hope whoever took his life is caught and brought to justice. My father and I are devastated, to say the least,” she continued.

News of White’s death first came to light on Monday afternoon when Jones announced it live on air, saying, “There are a lot of really cool people who have worked at Infowars over the years and one of the most amazing people was Jamie White…. Jamie was murdered last night outside of his home.”

Jones blamed Democrats for White’s death, arguing they have failed to control crime both locally and across the country.

He went on to commend police for their quick response and informed viewers that Infowars staff had been sent home to grieve.