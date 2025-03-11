Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Headline link
Politics

Removal of speed gates on Stanley Park seawall to cost over $800K

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
The existing cyclist crossing and an artist's rendering of a proposed alternative. View image in full screen
The existing cyclist crossing and an artist's rendering of a proposed alternative. Vancouver Park Board
A project to remove speed gates at three locations on the Stanley Park seawall is moving forward at a cost of nearly $1 million.

Last year, the Vancouver Park Board voted to find ways to remove the gates at Third Beach, Prospect Point and Lumerman’s Arch, citing safety and accessibility.

The tightly spaced maze gates require cyclists to dismount from their bikes as they arrive at the high-traffic areas.

A report to the park board said the gates created access barriers for people with wheelchairs, hand-cycles, cargo bikes and other devices. It also found that there was poor compliance among cyclists, creating a heightened risk of collisions.

On Monday, park board staff presented recommended changes to each location including fencing, signage and a separate, marked cycling path with a more obvious pedestrian crossing.

The total cost of the work will come to $828,000, including $588,000 for construction, $90,000 for design, and $30,000 for project management.

It also includes $120,000 for archeology, as the Lumberman’s Arch and Third Beach locations are within recorded archeological sites or areas with high archeological potential, according to the report. The Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations have been offered involvement.

Park board commissioners approved the project unanimously.

The design phase is scheduled for later this year, with construction projected to begin in 2027.

