Fire

Winnipeg firefighters rescue 6 from apartment blaze Tuesday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 1:15 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg fire truck View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Six people had to be rescued through the window after a fire broke out in a Winnipeg apartment building Tuesday morning, firefighters say.

Crews were called to the Redwood Avenue building just before 7:40 a.m., where they found six residents who needed help escaping the smoke and flames.

The blaze was extinguished in half an hour, and paramedics on scene assessed eight people, sending three to hospital in unstable condition.

Displaced residents were given temporary shelter in a Winnipeg Transit bus, and helped by the city’s social services team.

No damage estimates are available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

