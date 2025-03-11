Alberta reaches deal with Ottawa on national school nutrition program

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta and federal governments have ratified a $42-million agreement to expand meal programs for students.

Officials say the federal money will come over three years and supplements Alberta’s existing school nutrition program.

The federal government says the agreement means Alberta families with two children in school can save an estimated $800 a year on groceries.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta is the last province in Canada to sign onto Ottawa’s national school food program, after Saskatchewan announced an agreement earlier in the day.

The three territories have also joined the program, which was first announced in April 2024.

Alberta’s recently introduced budget proposes an additional $20 million for the provincial school nutrition program.