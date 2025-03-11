Alberta reaches deal with Ottawa on national school nutrition program

The Alberta and federal governments have ratified a $42-million agreement to expand meal programs for students.
Officials say the federal money will come over three years and supplements Alberta’s existing school nutrition program.
The federal government says the agreement means Alberta families with two children in school can save an estimated $800 a year on groceries.
Get daily National news
Alberta is the last province in Canada to sign onto Ottawa’s national school food program, after Saskatchewan announced an agreement earlier in the day.
The three territories have also joined the program, which was first announced in April 2024.
Alberta’s recently introduced budget proposes an additional $20 million for the provincial school nutrition program.
- How Mark Carney says he will respond to Donald Trump’s tariffs
- Ford urges Smith to use oil export tax ‘trump card’ against U.S.: ‘They will lose their minds’
- B.C. removes all U.S. liquor from store shelves: Trump can ‘keep his watery beer’
- Zelenskyy sees post-Trump polling bump. What about other world leaders?
Comments