Politics

Alberta reaches deal with Ottawa on national school nutrition program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2025 10:21 am
1 min read
A file photo of a bowl of fruit. View image in full screen
A file photo of a bowl of fruit. Global News
The Alberta and federal governments have ratified a $42-million agreement to expand meal programs for students.

Officials say the federal money will come over three years and supplements Alberta’s existing school nutrition program.

The federal government says the agreement means Alberta families with two children in school can save an estimated $800 a year on groceries.

Alberta is the last province in Canada to sign onto Ottawa’s national school food program, after Saskatchewan announced an agreement earlier in the day.

The three territories have also joined the program, which was first announced in April 2024.

Alberta’s recently introduced budget proposes an additional $20 million for the provincial school nutrition program.

Click to play video: 'Freeland announces $1B federal funding for National School Food Program'
Freeland announces $1B federal funding for National School Food Program
© 2025 The Canadian Press

