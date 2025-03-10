Menu

Weather

Nanton RCMP issue warning about dangerous ice conditions

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 11:40 pm
1 min read
RCMP are warning about the dangers of thin ice after officers were called out to reports of an ice fishing shack that had broken through the ice around Chain Lakes on Sunday. View image in full screen
RCMP are warning about the dangers of thin ice after officers were called out to reports of an ice fishing shack that had broken through the ice around Chain Lakes on Sunday. Courtesy: Nanton RCMP
Nanton, Alta., RCMP have issued a warning about potentially dangerous ice conditions and recommend anyone venturing out onto ice first check its thickness and condition.

The warning was issued after police responded on Sunday to reports of people on the ice in the area of Chain Lakes Reservoir.

When officers arrived they discovered an ice fishing shack that had broken through the ice along with several people in a vehicle on the same section of ice who were attempting to pull the structure out of the ice.

The Nanton RCMP warn that ice conditions at this time of year, with the recent warm weather and temperature fluctuations, can be potentially dangerous so it is important to check the depth of the ice, be aware of what lakes are aerated and to tell someone where you will be in case you don’t return at the expected time.

Safety gear such as ice picks, flotation devices and warm identifiable gear should also be worn for your protection and to make a rescue easier if needed.

Failing to take the necessary safety precautions, said police, not only puts ice users at risk but also increases the risk to first responders who may need to be called in to help with a rescue.

A list of lakes in Alberta that are aerated — which can result in thin ice and open water — can be found at www.ab-conservation.com/programs/fish/aca-aerated-lakes/.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP issue ice safety reminder after vehicles fall through ice'
Alberta RCMP issue ice safety reminder after vehicles fall through ice
